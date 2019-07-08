Man taken to hospital with neck wound after alleged attack in Nelson

A man was taken to hospital after he was allegedly attacked in one of the busiest areas of Nelson.

Police were called to Manchester Road on Saturday afternoon where they found the 35-year-old with a wound to his neck. He was taken to hospital.

The area near Lidl supermarket was taped off as police continued with their investigations and Albert Street was closed to traffic.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at 1-45pm on Saturday (July 6th) by the ambulance service to a report of a wounding on Manchester Road in Nelson.

"A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with a minor injury to his neck and later discharged.

"A 32-year-old woman from Nelson was arrested on suspicion of wounding."