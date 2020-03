A 32-year-old man, who had a gas powered BB gun on Westfield Road, Nelson, is awaiting sentence.

Krystian Blazewicz, of Fir Street, in the town, appeared before Burnley magistrates. He admitted having an imitation firearm in a public place, on March 26th last year.

The defendant had his case adjourned until March 25th, for a pre- sentence report.