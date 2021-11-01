Masked hammer-wielding burglars rip chains from victim's neck in 'cowardly' Burnley house raid

The incident happened at around 9-30pm on Saturday when two men wearing balaclavas and carrying hammers entered a property in Piccadilly Road and ripped three chains from around the victim’s neck, before leaving.

The victim was not seriously injured, but was left extremely shaken and upset. The chains were valued in the thousands, and the victim has a strong sentimental attachment to them.

One was a solid yellow gold link chain, possibly with a classic Italian Cuban link, with a trinket of a pixie. The others were solid yellow gold belcher chains.

Police are appealing for witnesses

No arrests have been made at this stage. Enquiries are ongoing.

One of the suspects is white, approximately 5ft. 10in., of a chubby build. He was wearing a black balaclava and dark clothing.

The second is approximately 5ft.10in., and of a large build. He was wearing a red balaclava and dark clothing.

They both spoke with a local accent.

DC Leigh Palfreeman, of Burnley CID, said: “This was a cowardly offence which has left the victim extremely upset.

“The items were of a particular sentimental value, one in particular was a present from a family member.

"I am asking for anybody with information about the individuals responsible or the whereabouts of the chains to contact the police. Unfortunately, we don’t have any photographs of the stolen items, but I would also ask local jewellers and pawnshop owners to look out for items matching the above descriptions.

“I realise people will be concerned by this offence and I would like to reassure them that police patrols have been stepped up in the area.”