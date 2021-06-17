Mindless vandals cause 'tens of thousands of pounds worth' of damage at popular Pendle reservoir beauty spot

Police were called to Barrowford reservoir last night to reports of criminal damage to the retaining wall. Several stones had been dislodged and thrown into the water and others had been dropped into the chamber containing a valve and pumping system.

Damage was also caused to the water safety signs. Police are now planning to increase uniformed and plain clothes patrols in the area in a bid to catch the culprits.

A police spokesman said: "At this time we are unsure as to who has caused this damage, however, we ask that if you have children you are aware of their whereabouts and what they are getting up to.

" Also if you are a walker and you spot any suspicious activity in the area, please make sure to contact the police on 101 or 999 depending on the level of risk."

