Morning arrests in Burnley and Pendle connected to £3.5m. cannabis operation

The cannabis was discovered on August 26th last year by neighbourhood officers who were making enquiries in the area and noticed a strong smell which led them to a warehouse building on Commercial Street, Oswaldtwistle.

Among items seized in the warehouse, which is believed to have been used as a drugs distribution centre, were numerous boxes filled with pre-packaged bags of cannabis resin and cannabis bush valued in the region of £3.5m.

Detectives subsequently launched an investigation to discover who was responsible for the haul.

Officers battering the door down

This morning (June 29th), officers from across East Division executed warrants at addresses in Granville Street and Marles Court – both Burnley - Higher Reedley Road, Nelson, and Revidge Road, Blackburn.

The four arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cannabis are: a 35-year-old man from Nelson, a 36-year-old man from Burnley, a 33-year-old man from Blackburn, and a 59-year-old man from Burnley. They are all currently in custody.

Officers also seized mobile phones, suspected Class A drugs and a quantity of cash.

Det. Chief Insp Tim Brown, from East Division, said: “This is a complex investigation looking into the largescale importation of drugs from Europe into East Lancashire.

Officers at the raid this morning

"Although we have made four arrests today our enquiries are very much ongoing. If anyone has information which could assist our investigation, I would ask them to make contact with the police as soon as possible.”