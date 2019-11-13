Mum and son shoplifting duo could be jailed after stealing E-cigarettes

A mother and son shoplifting duo have been warned they face jail after striking yet again.



Fiona Hodgson (60) who constantly interrupted during their case at Burnley Magistrates’ Court, asked her solicitor: "Why can’t I keep my mouth shut ?” as she left the hearing.

Her son, Peter Hodgson-Smith (36), who is on post- sentence supervision, is hoping to go into detoxification soon. He was with her when they went stealing and took E-cigarettes worth almost £400 from Euro Garages in the town.

Both defendants have long records for theft. Prosecutor Mr Carl Gaffney said one went into the garage shop and then came out and then the other went in and took their share. He added: "The property remains unrecovered.”

District Judge James Clarke said: "I think some lessons need to be learned by this family, about persistent thefts and how they behave in court.”

He adjourned their case until November 20th, for all options open pre- sentence reports, which said the judge, included imprisonment.

Hodgson said of her son: "I’m not bothered about what happens to me, I’m bothered about what happens to him, coz he’s doing really well.”

The pair, of Hudson Street, Burnley, admitted theft to the value of £377.37 on October 20th.