Murder investigation: Police release CCTV footage of men they want to speak to in connection with Pendle murder

Police were called at around 5-20pm on Friday after a report of a sudden death in River Way.

Officers attended an address and found the body of a 45-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives put out an appeal for information yesterday, which included images of two men they wanted to identify in connection with an attack on the man on October 19th.

Police would like to speak with these men in connection to the murder

Following the completion of a Home Office post-mortem, detectives are now treating the man’s death as a murder investigation. They are currently supporting the victim’s family.

Det. Supt Becky Smith, of Lancashire Police, said: “A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in Barrowford.

“At the present time we believe the victim was subjected to an assault in Barrowford on October 19th.

“We have conducted numerous enquiries around the man’s death and want to identify these individuals in connection with our investigation.

“I would urge anyone reading this appeal to have a good look at both men. If you know either of them please call police immediately as it's imperative that we are able to provide the victim's loved ones with the answers they deserve.

“I would also ask those responsible for the assault to come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1033 of October 29.