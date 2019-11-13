Nelson drink-driver caught over twice the limit banned for 18 months

A drink-driver banned for 18 months asked a judge if he could drive home as he had come to court in his car.

Jan Simek claimed nobody told him he would be disqualified straight away. The 40-year-old had just been sentenced after being caught more than twice the limit on New Street in Nelson, on October 5th.

District Judge James Clarke told Simek he mustn’t get behind the wheel. He continued: "You will have to make arrangements for somebody else to drive the vehicle and make sure they are insured to drive the car.”

Burnley Magistrates’ Court heard the defendant, who had no previous convictions, was stopped by police at 2.10am as he was driving very slowly.

He was asked if he had been drinking and said he had. A roadside breath test proved positive and at the police station he blew 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Simek, who wasn’t represented by a solicitor, said through a Czech interpreter: "I would like to apologise. I am sorry that I committed this crime. I had just lost my job. It was just a mistake in my life.

"I am searching for work," he continued. "I am registered with three agencies but I am still waiting for someone to get in touch with me. Losing my licence will make it more difficult to get work. There are not many job opportunities in Nelson, where I live.”

The defendant, of Mayfair Road in Nelson, admitted driving with excess alcohol. He was fined £100 and told to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.