Nelson drink driver could be facing jail

A drink-driver more than four times the limit could be facing a jail term.

Pawel Kostecki (37) blew 151 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35. He was also involved in a crash, Burnley magistrates heard.

The court was told he was caught on Glenfield Road, in Nelson, on November 21st. Kostecki had his case adjourned until January 10th for an all-options open pre-sentence report.

The defendant, of East Croft, Nelson, admitted driving with excess alcohol. He was given an interim ban.