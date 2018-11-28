Nelson drug dealer jailed after two years on the run

A Nelson drug dealer who went on the run after being arrested has been jailed.

Konstantin Cibenko, of Larch Street, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison at Burnley Crown Court.

Cibenko was arrested in July 2015 after he was spotted by an officer dealing heroin in a back street at the rear of Castle Street. The officer approached Cibenko and attempted to detain him. Following a struggle Cibenko attempted to grab a knife from his pocket but was fortunately arrested by the policeman.

The 35-year-old was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a bladed article. Cibenko was bailed but failed to attend court for trial in 2016. He was wanted for more than two and a half years before being arrested in August 2018.

DC David Richardson, of Blackburn CID, said: “I hope the sentence given to Cibenko serves as a deterrent to others who may be involved in similar activity in the Nelson area.

“The fact that it is more than three years since the offence took place shows we will continue to pursue those who believe they can escape justice and put them before the court.

“I also hope this offers some comfort to the residents in the Castle Street area of Nelson, who had their lives affected by this man and his drug dealing.”

Anyone concerned about drugs being dealt where they live is urged to contact police on 101. In an emergency, always call 999.