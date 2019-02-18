Nelson man arrested in morning raid on suspicion of child rape and drug offences

Police have arrested a man in Nelson this morning on suspicion of raping a child under 16.

Officers swooped on a house in the town early this morning and arrested a 30-year-old Nelson man.

While at the address, officers also discovered a large quantity of cash, packaging, mobile phones and suspected cocaine. As such, the man has also been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A second man in the property was also arrested for drug offences.

Both men are currently in custody while enquiries continue and they will be interviewed this afternoon.