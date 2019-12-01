Nelson man charged after drugs found in car

Police in Pendle discovered a stash of drugs when they stopped a car in the early hours of this morning.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Barkerhouse Road in Nelson, and when the driver and vehicle were searched numerous class A and B drugs were found, along with cash and mobile phones.

After conducting enquiries and interviews, the CPS has now authorised charges and Abid Ashraf (42) of Barkerhouse Road has been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of cannabis.

He will now be remanded to appear before the courts tomorrow.

A police spokesman said: "As we have already mentioned, we will continue to target people involved in this type of criminality in order of keeping our communities safe.

"If you would like to speak to us, you can email pendle.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

"Alternatively you can report any information to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously via 0800 555 111."