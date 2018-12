A 21-year old man accused of cannabis and ecstasy allegations will have his case heard at crown court.

Lucasz Gebicki is charged with possessing MDMA with intent to supply, after 90 tablets of the drug were said to have even found at his home in Nelson, on February 1st.

Gebicki, of Berriedale Road, indicated a not guilty plea. He will appear at Burnley Crown Court on January 7th. He has also been charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis.