Nelson man hits officer in late-night incident

An ex-welder lashed out and struck an officer in the face when police were called to his house after reports he had damaged a window, a court heard.

Shane Foster had become aggressive and turned violent and then continued to be confrontational and struggled with officers after the assault. He threatened: "I will have you all. One on one." The defendant ended up being Parva sprayed.

Foster, who has never been in trouble before, denied hitting the officer when he was questioned, saying he would not intentionally assault an officer as he did not want to go to prison, Burnley magistrates were told.

Foster, of Garden Street in Nelson, admitted police assault on December 2nd. He was fined £80, must pay £30 compensation, and a £30 victim surcharge.

The court was told police were called at around 10.15pm by the defendant's partner, who had refused to let him in. He had damaged a window and was cautioned. Foster was aggressive when police turned up.

The defendant was asked to go in another room by an officer, refused, and when the officer took hold of his arm, he became violent and hit the officer in the side of the face.

Miss Laura Heywood, defending, said Foster did not intend to lash out and cause injuries. She continued: "He accepts he was reckless in his actions. He expressed remorse."

The solicitor told the Bench: "He has no previous convictions. I'm sure he won't trouble you again."