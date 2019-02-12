Nelson man stopped for drink driving on way home from buying new car

An assembly worker bought a new BMW, had a drink to celebrate on the way home and then got stopped for drink driving - after he almost hit a police car, a court heard.

Edvinas Marazus had "one too many" and was caught when he arrived home. He blew 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Burnley magistrates were told how the 26-year-old Lithuanian was driving on Barkerhouse Road in Nelson at 8-15pm, when police officers saw him fail to give way at a roundabout.

Mrs Tracy Yates (prosecuting) said: "He almost collided with the police vehicle. They pulled the vehicle over and the defendant gave full details. He cooperated with the roadside sample and was taken to the police station." Marazus had no previous convictions.

Mr David Norman (defending) told the hearing Marazus had just bought the car. He was with friends driving back from buying the vehicle and stupidly they decided they would stop and have a drink to celebrate. The defendant had "one too many and the police stopped him when he arrived home."

"It's an unfortunate set of circumstances, for which he's very sorry."

Marazus, of Reedyford Road, Nelson, admitted driving with excess alcohol on January 26th. He was fined £270, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for 15 months.