New crime commissioner goes on the beat in Clitheroe and reaffirms front counter commitment

Lancashire's new PCC Andrew Snowden joins local police officers on the beat in Clitheroe

Andrew joined frontline officers in Clitheroe town centre as part of his commitment to seeing first-hand the main issues faced on the frontline and work with the Chief Constable to crack down on criminals.

He also talked with members of the public in Clitheroe Market about his key priorities to get tough on crime, tackle anti-social behaviour and put more officers onto the streets to keep people safe.

Andrew visited the currently closed front counter in Clitheroe Police Station and reaffirmed his commitment to work with the force on reinstating this service for local communities within the Ribble Valley.

Andrew Snowden determined to reopen Clitheroe Police Station front counter

Last month Andrew also joined officers across the county, including executing a warrant disrupting drug dealing in Burnley as officers forced entry into two properties. He also attended the scene of a cannabis farm discovered in Blackpool.

He said: "What I have seen throughout my first week as Commissioner, is the incredible passion that police officers and staff have day in and day out, to keep the people of Lancashire safe. I have already met with a lot of people in really varied roles across the force and have heard the unique challenges they face. This understanding is so important to me as I move forward and start to set budgets and shape a new Police and Crime Plan for the County."

"It has also been fantastic to talk to members of the public around my commitments to the people of Lancashire and continue the conversations I had prior to being elected. These include the commitment to work with the force on reopening Clitheroe front counter, re-establishing this vital community link between officers and the people they serve.

"My message remains a simple one, I am on your side. I will support the force in cracking down on criminals, making sure all of Lancashire's areas and communities feel protected and work with the Chief Constable on the issues that matter to people, such as anti-social behaviour and getting tough on reoffending."