New police scheme to help protect children at risk from domestic abuse

A police scheme to protect children who may be at risk from domestic abuse will be rolled out across the county from today.

Operation Encompass will create a partnership between Lancashire Police and the county’s schools to provide ongoing support for any child who may have witnessed or been a victim of a domestic incident.

It means that when police attend an incident of this nature at an address where a child or children reside – even if those children weren’t present at the time – an alert will be sent to their school immediately so that the school can put its own measures into place to support those child or children when they next attend.

A pilot scheme will be rolled out in some areas of Lancashire from today and the operation will go force-wide from Tuesday, May 7th.

Further details can be found here.