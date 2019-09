A 52-year-old Padiham man is awaiting sentence after admitting assaulting a police officer.

Kevin Macrae of Livesey Street, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker by beating, on May 26, in the town.

The defendant appeared before Burnley magistrates, his case was adjourned until October for a pre-sentence report and he was unconditionally bailed.

Probation officer Mr Peter Slater, who interviewed him, told the hearing: "He was very emotional. He is in quite a complex situation.”