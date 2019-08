A 54-year-old Padiham man has been ordered to pay £100 compensation after damaging a Ford Fiesta.

Steven Atkinson admitted criminal damage to the vehicle, belonging to Sharon Locke, at Burnley Magistrates’ Court.

Atkinson has been given a 12- month conditional discharge after the offence, on May 25th, in Burnley.

The defendant, of Whitegate Close, was ordered to pay a £21 victim surcharge.