Pair wanted in connection with shop arson

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two people who are wanted in connection with an arson attack.

Shortly after 3-30am on Saturday police were alerted to a fire at Burnley Electrical and DIY in Briercliffe Road, Burnley.

CCTV images of the pair

Police have released CCTV footage which shows the two offenders approaching the premises and breaking a window before throwing accelerant and lighting a match.

The fire was contained between the window of the premises and a metal shelving unit inside.

DC Rachel Norris, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: “This appears to be an unprovoked attack on a popular family business.

“Fortunately the damage was minimal, but it could have been much worse.

“If you heard or saw anything, or know who might be responsible, please come forward immediately.”

Anybody with information is asked to call 101 quoting log number 207 of November 11th.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.