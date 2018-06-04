Pay rise: Lancashire Constabulary commits to Real Living Wage

All Lancashire Constabulary staff will be paid the Real Living Wage, reflecting the Police and Crime Commissioner's commitment to recognise the key role that everyone across plays in keeping Lancashire safe.

The Real Living Wage is the rate based on what people need to live and is not legally necessary as part of employment law, but is encouraged as it incorporates expenses such as the cost of living, household goods, and services. It is set annually by the Living Wage Foundation.

As a result of Lancashire Constabulary adopting the new minimum hourly rate of £8.75 per hour - compared to the National Living Wage of £7.83 and National Minimum Wage of £7.38 - 119 members of staff have now received a pay rise, with the constabulary becoming one of the first in the country to gain the accreditation.

"As we’re all aware, the cost of living is increasing and I feel it is important to recognise and reward the efforts of every employee," said Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw. "We have dedicated staff who all play a role in keeping the public of Lancashire safe so it's only right they are paid a wage which reflects the real cost of living.

"This is something which the force has worked hard to implement and is the right thing to do - supporting those on lower wages is a sign of a good employer that brings the best out of its employees."

Paying the Real Living Wage is part of the Commissioner's social value policy, which was brought in with support from Lancashire Constabulary to ensure that all procurement and commissioning activity maximises social, economic, and environmental benefit, whilst also delivering value for money.

Chief Constable Andy Rhodes, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: “The real Living Wage is a voluntary scheme. While the majority of staff already earn above the Living Wage, a number of employees will now benefit from this accreditation. This move recognises their hard work and contribution to Lancashire Constabulary.”