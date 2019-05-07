Pedestrian suffers serious leg injuries in Burnley hit-and-run

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his thirties was injured in a hit-and-run incident at a music festival over the weekend.

The collision occurred at around 6pm on Sunday (May 5th) on Parker Lane, at the junction of St James Street.

A black off road-style motorbike was being ridden in a pedestrianised area when it collided with a man, aged in his thirties.



The pedestrian suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital.



The motorbike rider and pillion passenger both fled the scene.



Police are now asking anybody who saw the incident, or who can help us identify either the motorbike rider or passenger, to contact us as soon as possible.



Sgt Michael Higginson, of the Lancashire Police TacOps Unit, said: “This was a nasty collision which left a man with serious injuries. Both the rider and the passenger on the bike failed to stop at the scene and we would now like to identify both of them as a matter of urgency.



“We are also asking anybody who saw the incident unfold, and has not yet been spoken to by police, to contact us as soon as possible.”



Anybody with information about the collision is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 1225 of May 5th.