Pendle drink-driver admitted insulting police officer

A banned driver who was over the limit in Pendle is awaiting sentence.

Naeem Ghulam Mustafa (43) has been given an interim disqualification by Burnley magistrates, until he is sentenced.

The 43-year-old admitted driving whilst disqualified and driving with excess alcohol on February 22nd. The court was told he blew 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

Mustafa, of St Paul’s Road, Nelson, also pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police sergeant.

The defendant was remanded on unconditional bail for a pre-sentence report, until November 1st.