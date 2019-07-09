Pendle drink driver stopped after picking up a KFC

A suspected drink-driver, stopped after KFC staff alerted police, had his takeaway with him when officers caught up with him about 10 minutes later, a court heard.

Workers at the restaurant on North Valley Road, Colne, had reported that Francis Hargreaves, who had been in a Land Rover, had appeared to be unable to understand whilst communicating about his order.

Burnley magistrates were told that 63-year-old Hargreaves blew 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the roadside, but only provided a partial sample at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

Mrs Alex Mann (prosecuting) told the court: "He was blowing into the machine, but just appears to have not managed to provide an adequate sample to give a reading."

Hargreaves had a conviction for excess alcohol from 2016, when he was ordered off the road for two years. He has now been banned for 40 months.

Mr Bash Khan (defending) said he expressed sincere remorse.

Mr Khan said the defendant's sister had passed away two weeks before and he was going through a difficult time.

The solicitor added: "He knows that's no excuse for his driving. He did attempt to provide a sample at the police station, but for some reason wasn't successful. He is not able to provide any further explanation in relation to that."

The defendant, of Rushton Close, Nelson, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and no insurance, on Rushton Close, on May 31st. He was fined £161, with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.