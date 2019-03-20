Pendle man wanted in connection with harassment, stalking and burglary

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man accused of a trio of offences.

Nazakat Ali Khan (39), from Nelson, faces allegations of harassment and stalking of a woman and also a burglary at the same woman’s address.

The incidents are reported to have happened between August and February.

PC Louise Hayden, from Colne Police, said: “We need to trace Khan as soon as possible and so if you have seen him or know where he is, please let us know.”

He is described as Asian, around 5ft. 8in., of medium build with dark hair. He is known to occasionally wear glasses and aside from Nelson, has links to Pendle and Manchester.

If anybody has seen him or knows where he is now, ring 999.

Anybody with information about a previous sighting, should ring 101 and quote incident reference 260 of February 4th.