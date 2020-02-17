Pendle MP supports changing law in animal cruelty cases

Pendle's MP has shown support for changing the law to increase the maximum sentences for animal cruelty.

Currently, Courts in England and Wales can only punish the most serious animal cruelty offences with a maximum of up to six months in prison, a banning order and an unlimited fine.

Last week saw the measure return to Parliament, following the introduction of a new Bill to change the law, allowing for sentences to increase to a maximum of five years for animal cruelty offences – something Battersea has been campaigning on since 2017.

The Government has already indicated its intention to support the Bill during its passage through Parliament. This change would provide the justice system with the flexibility to treat the most shocking acts of animal cruelty much more seriously than it can at present.

Sadly, Battersea sees shocking cases of animal cruelty all too regularly.

At the reception, the MP added their signature to a pledge board to underline their support for the change to the legislation.

Mr Stephenson said: “It’s critically important that we change the law to better protect animals in the future. The current maximum penalty is neither a punishment nor a deterrent to offenders and this change is long overdue. I’m proud to support this Bill and Battersea’s campaign.”

Northern Ireland already has sentences of up to five years, and the Scottish Government is currently legislating for five-year sentences.