Pendle pair jailed after being found guilty of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs

Amy MacSween and Michael Watson, of Curzon Street, Colne appeared at Burnley Crown Court where they were both convicted and sentenced to 32 months imprisonment.

The pair were arrested on On Friday, September 3rd, when officers from the Pendle Taskforce had cause to search a female in Colne and subsequently found a quantity of Class A drugs. Following a house search a further quantity of drugs were recovered and a male and female were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A spokesman for Colne and West Craven police said: "Again this is a prime example that we will not tolerate this behaviour and will continue to target those involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

Michael Watson

"If you have any information about drug dealing within your local area please contact your local neighbourhood policing team or alternatively call anonymously crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."