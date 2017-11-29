Pendle terror suspect still being questioned

Police have been granted more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of being involved with terrorism.

Lancashire Police and Counter Terrorism Policing officers raided a house in Leonard Street, Nelson, at around 11-15am last Wednesday resulting in a 31-year-old man being arrested under section 40 (1) (b) of the Terrorism act 2000 – being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

On Tuesday this week, magistrates granted police an extra seven days to question the suspect who is still in custody.

Two properties were being searched in Leonard Street.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Jacques of Lancashire Police said: “I recognise that events like this can cause people to worry and impact on wider public confidence. I want to reassure people that our information and intelligence lead us to believe that there is no immediate threat to local people.

“We will continue to engage with our local communities and keep you updated and as informed as we are able to given the sensitive nature of this investigation.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding. If anyone does have any concerns they should approach an officer or call 101.

“In relation to the threat posed by terrorism it is critical that the public work with us and remain vigilant. If you see anything that causes concern, then let us know immediately.

“Look out for anything that seems out of place, unusual or doesn’t seem to fit in with day-to-day life. It may be nothing, but if you see or hear anything that could be terrorist-related then trust your instinct and call us in confidence on 0800 789 321, or in an emergency 999.”