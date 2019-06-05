Pendleside Hospice shops fighting back for charities targeted by shoplifters

Pendleside Hospice shops, which have been ruthlessly targeted by shoplifters in recent months, have taken action to prevent further thefts.



As revealed in the Burnley Express, shoplifters across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley are increasingly stealing clothes and goods from charity shops which they see as easy pickings.

Volunteers and managers of charity shops across the area have long feared they were being targeted but were unable to gauge just how many items were being stolen from their shops due to the individual nature of donated goods.

However, a discovery in the street by a member of the public last week of hangers and tags from the neighbouring Pendleside Hospice shop and RSPCA shop confirmed their fears.

The crimes prompted hospice area retail manager Catherine Argyle to seek talks with the new Burnley town centre manager Andy Dean.

Catherine said: "I had a really positive meeting with Andy Dean from Burnley Council. We have signed up to a radio scheme in the town centre which links up to CCTV and other shops and businesses.

"Andy has offered to train our volunteers to use the radio. We are also looking at attending meetings and receiving information about known shoplifters."

Similar plans are being made for the hospice's outlets in Pendle and the Ribble Valley.

Catherine had earlier told the Express of the upset the thefts were causing staff and supporters of not only the hospice outlets but all charity shops.

The story caused a huge public outpouring of anger against the shoplifters when it was published last week.