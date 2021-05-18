Plain clothes police officers chase three men in Pendle over suspected knife offences

The incident happened yesterday (Monday) while plain clothes officers from the Pendle Task Force were on a mobile patrol car and spotted a vehicle which was badly damaged come to a stop in a back alley near Regent Street in the town.

Three men got out of the vehicle and ran from police before officers gave chase and detained two of the men nearby. On being searched one of the men was in possession of a small kitchen knife and Class B drugs. He was subsequently arrested and transported to Greenbank Custody where he is currently awaiting interview.

A spokesman for Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police said: "The Pendle Task Force are determined to reduce the number of knives which are carried by individuals within Lancashire.

The police chase took place yesterday

"We take knife crime extremely seriously and this is a growing problem across the country, we remain committed to tackling this issue and protecting the communities we serve in.

"When people carry knives it is only a matter of time before people suffer life changing injuries or are killed, statistics show that if you carry a knife you are much more likely to be involved in knife crime and injured yourself.

"This is another knife off the streets of Lancashire, harm has been prevented and the offender has been arrested.