Police advice after thefts from vehicles in Simonstone

Police are urging car owners in Read and Simonstone to keep their vehicles locked and remain vigilant after a series of break-ins.

Police patrols have been stepped up after vehicles were targeted in the two Ribble Valley villages.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Residents of Simonstone and Read please be aware that there have been a number of vehicles broken into.

"Please be vigilant and ensure that your vehicles are locked as these recent thefts have all involved insecure vehicles. Overnight patrols have been increased."