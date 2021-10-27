Police appeal after car crashes into house and gang attacks man with machetes

Officers were called to Taylor Street at 3-50am today (Wednesday) to reports a Volkswagen Passat had collided with a house, close to the junction with Stanley Street.

A group of men wearing balaclavas and carrying weapons, including machetes, have then assaulted the driver of a black Ford Mondeo.

The victim, a man in his 30s from Nelson, suffered head and arm injuries and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have issued an appeal

No arrests have been made at this stage. Enquiries are ongoing.

Although this is being treated as an isolated incident, reassurance patrols have been increased in the area as a precaution.

Det. Insp Rob Trickett, of East CID, said: “I understand how concerning this incident will be to residents in the area and I want to reassure them we are treating it extremely seriously.

“We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this investigation and we have increased patrols in the area. Officers are in the area today conducting house to house enquiries. Feel free to say hello to them and pass on any information you might have.

“I am appealing for witnesses to this assault or anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area before or after the incident occurred to come forward. I would also ask people to check their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything which could help our investigation.”