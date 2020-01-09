Police appeal after man carrying a knife robs woman at Colne supermarket cashpoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was robbed outside a Colne supermarket this morning.

Officers were called to Sainsbury’s in Windby Bank, Colne, at 5-09am to reports of a robbery.

Police are appealing for witnesses

A woman was approached by an unknown man while at the cash machine. The offender was carrying a knife and made demands for money.

The woman received minor cuts to her hands during a subsequent struggle.

The offender kicked her before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 149 of 9 January.