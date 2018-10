Do you know this man?

Police are keen to speak to this man in relation to an incident that occurred at around 9-40pm on Friday, August 10th, at Chesters take-away, Leeds Road, Nelson.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "If you can assist in identifying the male please e-mail PC 8709 Shepherd at 8709@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or ring 101quoting log number LC-20180811-0457