Police appeal after teenager robbed during 'shocking and frightening' attack in Burnley

Detectives are appealing for information after a teenager was attacked and robbed in Burnley.

At around 8pm on Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was with four other boys in Thursby Gardens when they were approached by a group of around 10 - 15 males.

The group briefly spoke to the boys before attacking the youths and stealing mobile phones and cash, including a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from the 16-year-boy.

The offenders then made off from the scene in the direction of Danehouse Road.

The victims suffered minor injuries.

The offenders are described as Asian, in their late teens, wearing sportswear, possibly tracksuits.

Police are appealing for information and urging anyone who saw the attack to come forward.

Det Con Matt Rees, of Burnley CID, said: “We are investigating after a robbery in Burnley.

“This was a shocking and frightening ordeal for the victims, with as many as 10 - 15 attackers involved.

“I would urge anyone with information about the robbery to come forward and speak to police.

“We know the community can assist with our enquiries and I would ask them to contact us.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or email 2345@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1742 of July 21.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.