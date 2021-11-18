Police appeal after wreath laid to honour war dead goes missing the day after Remembrance Sunday

The wreath, which was made using real flowers, and was laid by the Mayoress of Clitheroe Mrs Donna O'Rourke, went missing the day after the ceremony.

A spokesman for the Ribble Valley police neighbourhood team said: "We wouldn’t want to believe that someone would take a wreath laid in respect for those fallen, but we aren’t sure what the alternative explanation could be.

"Hopefully the wreath returns to where it belongs as this is not only potentially criminal it is also disrespectful and upsetting."