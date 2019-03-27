Police appeal for help to trace missing Burnley teenager

Police are appealing for information to help find a missing teenage Burnley girl.



Hannah Wilkinson, aged 18, has been reported missing from the Turf Moor area of Burnley.

She was last seen on Sunday by her family leaving her home address.

She is described as a white female, slim build, 5ft. 4in. tall with shoulder length blonde hair.

Hannah was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black top with flowers on the shoulder, black leggings and black trainers.



Anyone with information regards her whereabouts is urged to contact 101 quoting reference LC-20190327-0215.