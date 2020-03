Burnley police are appealing for information to try and find a man who has not been seen or heard from since December.

The last sighting of Mark James was in Burnley town centre, but it is believed he has links abroad.

Mark James is described as a white male, 5ft. 4in. tall, stocky build, with short, blond hair.

Anybody with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting log number: LC-20200301-1573.