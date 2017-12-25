Police appeal for missing teenager

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old.

Wesley Killeen has been reported missing from the Burnley area.

He is described as a white male with short fair hair, slim build, 5'9'' tall, last seen wearing a black Nike hooded top with black Nike tracksuit bottoms and Black Nike Huarache Trainers.

He has links to the Blackburn and Preston areas of Lancashire.

If anyone has any information, please contact police on 101 and quote log number LC-20171225-1242.