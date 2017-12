Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracking down a missing Burnley woman.

Beverley Saville (59), from the Todmorden Road area of Burnley, was last seen at her home address at 11-20am.

She is described as wearing dark blue denim jeans, black shoes and a green Parka jacket with fur around the hood.

Anyone with information or who may have seen her is urged to ring 101.