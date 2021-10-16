Police appeal for witnesses after serious assault in Whalley in early hours of morning

The incident occurred close to the Co-op in King Street at 2-30am and police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this.

Sgt Kev Day said: "I am aware that that some believe this to be a stabbing, but I can assure you that this was not the case.

"The victim is a male in his 50's who was taken to hospital following the assault. Two male juveniles are currently in police custody and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full facts.

Police are appealing for information after a serious assault took place in Whalley in the early hours of this morning.