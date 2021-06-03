Police appeal to find man (25) with connections to Burnley and Pendle wanted on recall to prison

Shaw (25) from Haslingden is wanted on recall to prison.

He is white, 5ft 6ins, of a slim build with short ginger hair and a beard. He has links to Nelson and Burnley aswell as the Rossendale Valley, particularly Haslingden and Bacup.

Anyone who sees Shaw is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999. For non-immediate sightings call 101.