Police appeal to find man wanted in connection to operation tackling county lines drug dealing in Burnley

Ahad (26) who has links to Burnley, is 5ft 9ins, of a stocky build with short dark hair and a beard.

Three people arrested as part of the same investigation after warrants were executed in Burnley on Monday (June 14) have now been charged with conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

They are: Hamza Kham, (24)of March Street, Abdul Basit (22) of Clive Street and Abdul Alam ( 23) of Kent Street, all Burnley.

Police want to speak to Abdul Ahad as part of a targeted operation tackling County Lines drug-dealing in Burnley

Yesterday officers arrested a further four people as part of their inquiries.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, they have all been charged with conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine and released on bail.

They are: Villiam Stas (21) of Clough Road, Nelson; Mohammed Shafi (34) of Ormerod Road, Burnley; Mohammed Rawan Ahmed (23) of Arley Gardens, Burnley; and a 17-year-old boy from Burnley.