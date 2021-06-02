Police appeal to find man with connections to Burnley who has absconded from prison

This is John Foreman (32,) who has links to Burnley and is wanted after absconding from HMP Kirkham.

He is 5ft 11ins, of a slight build, with cropped brown hair and blue eyes. He has a scar on his forehead and a seven inch scar on his stomach.

Anyone who sees Foreman is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999. For non-immediate sightings call 101, quoting log 1563 of May 30, 2021.