Police appeal to find missing Padiham schoolboy (8)

Have you seen Harvey Oxborough?
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of eight-year-old Harvey Oxborough, who is missing in Padiham.

Harvey was last seen outside his school in Burnley Road at around 10am today (Monday).

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Officers and family are out looking for him, but are becoming increasingly worried. He is slim with blonde hair, blue eyes and is wearing a white shirt, black trousers and a black rucksack. He may seem anxious or upset if he is approached. Please call 101 quoting log 385 of today if you have seen Harvey."