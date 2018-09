Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the well-being of a missing 31-year-old man from Nelson.



Asim Ali was last seen at his home on Sunday morning.

He is an Asian male, 6ft tall, stocky build with a bald head and light stubble wearing glasses.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Anybody with information is urged to contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20180903-0003 .