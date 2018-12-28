Police appeal to trace man wanted for allegations of rape, threats to kill and assault

Police are appealing for help to trace a man they want to speak to following a serious domestic assault in Nelson.

Officers are looking for Steven Brown (32) but are warning the public he should not be approached.

Steven Brown

Police were called in the early hours of Boxing Day to reports that a woman had been assaulted at an address on Maurice Street, Nelson.

Officers want to speak to him in relation to the assault as well as allegations of rape, threats to kill and bail offences.

Brown is described as white, 185cms tall, stocky, short skinhead type dark brown hair, clean shaven. He has numerous tattoos on his neck, arms, legs and back.

Det. Insp Mark Gillibrand, of East CID, said: “We need to trace Steven Brown and I would urge anyone who knows where he might be to get in touch. I would also urge Steven himself to get in touch as he knows we want to speak with him in relation to these offences.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0323 of December 26th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Immediate sightings should be reported by calling 999.