Police arrest man and woman in connection to pensioner's robbery
Detectives investigating the robbery of a pensioner in Nelson have made two arrests.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 12:32 pm
Police were called to the Hallam Road area of the town on August 15th following reports a man and a woman had gone to the 72-year-old male victim’s home at around 10pm, threatened him and demanded money.
Following a number of enquiries, including a public appeal for information, police have now arrested a 37-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man from Nelson on suspicion of robbery.
They have since been released on bail pending further enquires.