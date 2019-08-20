Police blitz on dangerous and illegal drivers in two Ribble Valley villages

Motorists travelling through Sabden and Whalley were checked for speeding, seatbelts and using a mobile phone behind the wheel.

Ribble Valley neighbourhood police officers together with members of the community road watch scheme launched a one day crackdown where they conducted checks on vehicles travelling along Clitheroe Road, in Sabden, and Mitton Road, in Whalley, between 4 and 6pm.

Both roads are 30mph zones and the following results were observed:

Sabden: 245 vehicles, two were stopped for speeding, five for not wearing a seatbelt and none for using a mobile phone behind the wheel. While in Whalley, out of 650 vehicles, eight were pulled over for speeding and two for not wearing a seatbelt, none for using a mobile phone.

Pleased with the results, a spokesman for Lancashire Police, said: "Speed offences recorded were relatively low on the whole in comparison to the numbers through both sites, however, this is the second such exercise in recent weeks. It is particularly pleasing to note that no persons were seen using mobiles which is an offence which has had the national spotlight. Both sites will now be recommended to our enforcement departments for random checks. Thank you to the very vast majority who drive on our roads sensibly and within the law."