Police car pursuit in Duke Bar

A police car pursuit in the Duke Bar area of Burnley last night resulted in the arrest of an offender.

Team 3 officers were involved in a short pursuit around Colne Road and Briercliffe Road with a car which had made off after failing to stop.

Police arrested the driver following the pursuit

The car crashed into an innocent member of the public’s car and the driver fled on foot. He was captured a few streets away where he was arrested for dangerous driving, disqualified driving, no insurance, failing to stop after an accident, failing to stop for a constable and failing to provide a sample of breath.