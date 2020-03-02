Police car pursuit in Duke Bar

A police car pursuit in the Duke Bar area of Burnley last night resulted in the arrest of an offender.
Team 3 officers were involved in a short pursuit around Colne Road and Briercliffe Road with a car which had made off after failing to stop.
The car crashed into an innocent member of the public’s car and the driver fled on foot. He was captured a few streets away where he was arrested for dangerous driving, disqualified driving, no insurance, failing to stop after an accident, failing to stop for a constable and failing to provide a sample of breath.